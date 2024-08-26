(Video) Konate’s hilarious interview about ‘crazy’ teammate who is a ‘big inspiration’

Ibou Konate returned to the starting line-up against Brentford and was part of another clean sheet and victory for Arne Slot’s new team.

Speaking about Mo Salah after the game, the Frenchman said: “This guy is crazy! I’m a very big fan of Mo.

“It’s crazy, every season it’s always the same story. Even when he goes to the Africa Cup [of Nations] he has a lot of goals. I don’t understand how he does that really.

“He’s a big inspiration for me because I saw it every day how he works and I want to be like him.”

It’s not just the fans who love our Egyptian King but clearly his teammates too and as his contract edges closer to an end, it’s looking more urgent that we agree a new deal.

Let’s hope that our No.11 can keep his fine form up in the coming weeks and months of the season and that the Reds keep winning.

You can watch Konate’s comments on Salah via @LFC on X:

A lot of love for Mo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jrtCrQgZbn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2024

