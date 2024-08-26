Contact made: Richard Hughes ups the ante with Liverpool ‘approach’ for potential late swoop

Richard Hughes could be about to kick Liverpool’s hitherto sleepy summer transfer window into overdrive.

The Reds are on the verge of sealing a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’s reportedly passed his medical in Spain, and Anfield chiefs are seemingly looking to strengthen Arne Slot’s attacking options as well.

Taking to X on Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Liverpool make initial approach for Federico Chiesa as possible option for final days. Chiesa, available on the market as Juve want to find a solution and #LFC made contact today. Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move.”

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool make initial approach for Federico Chiesa as possible option for final days. Chiesa, available on the market as Juve want to find a solution and #LFC made contact today. Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move. pic.twitter.com/nPoEyOFSTV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2024

Liverpool have been linked on and off with Chiesa for many months now, but when a trusted source in Romano explicitly mentions activity from Anfield chiefs in relation to the Juventus forward this closer to the transfer deadline, it’s bound to make fans sit up and take notice.

Even during a 2023/24 season which was frequently interrupted by minor injuries, the 26-year-old still helped himself to 10 goals in 37 appearances for the Bianconeri, who’ve reportedly slashed their asking price on the Italy international (CaughtOffside).

Although Slot can currently call on five high-quality attackers, there’s no natural senior backup to Mo Salah on the right, and that’s where a late-window swoop for the Italian could be a blessing if Hughes can pull it off.

From Romano’s update, it seems that Juventus would be amenable to selling Chiesa, and that he’d be prepared to swap Turin for England, two factors which could help to accelerate a deal being done if the relevant parties can work quickly.

It’ll be a big ask to turn an initial approach into a done deal in just four days before the Friday night deadline, but there are clear signs that Liverpool’s sporting director is very much upping the ante on the transfer market as the cutoff point looms ominously large.

