After Mamardashvili: Liverpool working on two more signings; one may have to wait – report

Liverpool appear to be on the cusp of signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, with reports from Spain indicating that he’s passed his medical ahead of his transfer from Valencia, where he’ll spend this season on loan.

However, he mightn’t be the only player secured by Richard Hughes this week in what could yet be a frantic few days behind the scenes at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, LFC are seeking to bring in a defensive midfielder and a centre-back who can also play on the left.

The former is viewed as a priority and is the likelier of the two to happen before the Friday night deadline, whereas Liverpool are prepared to wait until January or even next summer for the right option in terms of the latter position.

The failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi laid bare that Liverpool chiefs are eager to sign a new number 6, with Wataru Endo having fallen out of favour and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in that role recently but not a natural operator at the base of midfield.

We can also see why Hughes would be eager to bring in a left-sided centre-back, with Virgil van Dijk continually playing in that position despite being predominantly right-footed, just like every other central defender in Arne Slot’s squad.

The presence of Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and (despite exit rumours) Joe Gomez at Anfield at least ensures that, when all of them are available, the head coach is blessed with choice when it comes to options at the back.

It seems that Liverpool chiefs also have eyes on enhancing the Reds’ attacking options, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Monday evening that an approach has been made for Federico Chiesa, who’d offer some welcome depth to Mo Salah on the right flank.

If Hughes can get a number 6 and a left-sided central defender through the door by Friday night, along with finalising the Mamardashvili deal, it’d make for some transformation to what has so far been a worryingly quiet transfer window at Anfield.

It’s probably a big ask to get all of those over the line in the next four days, but even securing a couple would make for a satisfactory end to August for LFC, building upon an encouraging start to the season on the pitch.

