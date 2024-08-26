(Video) Bye-bye: Mac Allister leaves opponent chasing shadows with sublime skill move at Anfield

Alexis Mac Allister produced a sumptuous piece of skill to leave one opponent chasing shadows in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

The Reds’ official social media channels posted a clip featuring the 25-year-old from yesterday’s match as he sought to get on the end of a long pass, with Matias Jensen closing in on him rapidly.

However, the Danish midfielder was left bamboozled as our number 10 executed a perfect backheel to pass on possession to Andy Robertson, spinning away from the Bees player in the same motion.

All Jensen could do was look back and watch as Mac Allister made a difficult skill move look remarkably easy, like only the highest calibre of footballer can!

You can view Macca’s brilliant backheel below, via @LFC on X: