(Video) Mamardashvili issues one-word reply after passing medical ahead of Liverpool move

Giorgi Mamardashvili is reportedly on the cusp of signing for Liverpool, having undertaken (and apparently passed) his medical in Valencia ahead of the impending transfer.

The 23-year-old might be about to officially become a Reds player, although he’ll spend the rest of this season on loan at the Mestalla before coming to Merseyside next summer.

Following the medical, the Georgia goalkeeper was asked by El Chiringuito reporter German Munoz if he’s happy to remain with Los Ches for one more campaign. He simply replied ‘Claro’, which in Spanish means ‘of course’, a strong and succinct affirmation.

With another hurdle cleared towards making the transfer official, it now seems that Mamardashvili will be confirmed as a Liverpool player in a matter of hours rather than days, whilst still being content to spend another few months with Valencia.

Reds fans will duly be keeping a close watch on the fortunes of Ruben Baraja’s side this season, specifially on the man between the sticks who’ll be seeking to build on his Euro 2024 heroics and convince Kopites that he’ll be a worthy long-term successor to Alisson Becker.

You can view Mamardashvili’s post-medical exchange below, via @elchiringuitotv on X: