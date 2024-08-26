(Photo) Giorgi Mamardashvili undergoes medical ahead of impending Liverpool transfer

As reported by Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic this lunchtime, Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the brink of completing a transfer to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old is set to finalise a permanent move from Valencia, where he’ll remain on loan for the remainder of this season before relocating to Merseyside next summer.

The Georgia international – who’ll reportedly cost an initial €30m (£25.4m) plus €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons – has been pictured attending his medical ahead of the transfer being concluded, with Spanish journalist Salva Gomis claiming that the goalkeeper has already passed that examination.

It was 360 days ago that Liverpool last made a senior signing (Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich), but it now looks like just a matter of hours before the first incoming deal of the Arne Slot/Richard Hughes era is made official!

You can view the photo of Mamardashvili attending his medical below, via @SalvaGomis97 on X: