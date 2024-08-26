Clear leader emerges in race for ‘outstanding’ Liverpool tank; may need £70m move to happen first

Liverpool certainly appear to be picking up the pace in terms of potential incomings in the final week of the summer transfer window, but there could yet be scope for further outgoings from Anfield.

According to DAVEOCKOP, Crystal Palace are now leading the race to sign Joe Gomez, who’s ‘expected to depart’ after falling down the pecking order in Arne Slot’s first few weeks in charge and has numerous clubs plotting to sign him.

The 27-year-old is aware that his game-time on Merseyside will likely be limited if he stays put, although an exit from the Reds this week could be contingent on whether or not the Eagles sell Marc Guehi.

The Selhurst Park outfit value their defender at £70m amid ongoing interest from Newcastle, with the asking price ‘proving to be a sticking point in negotiations’, and Oliver Glasner’s side may need that domino to fall before they can put money on the table for Liverpool’s number 2.

Gomez benefitted from a rare injury-free season in 2023/24 to earn his place back in the England setup and he made the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, although he didn’t play any part in his country’s run to the final.

Having failed to appear in either of Liverpool’s opening two matches of the campaign against Ipswich and Brentford, it’s become evident that the 27-year-old has dropped to the periphery under Slot, and he won’t want to squander a full campaign as a backup player at Anfield.

However, unless they’re very sure of bringing in a replacement before the Friday night deadline, LFC would be foolish to let go of a defender who Gary Neville has previously dubbed ‘outstanding‘ and who can cover any position across the backline.

If Newcastle don’t end up signing Guehi, that could put the kibosh on Palace’s hopes of bringing Gomez back to his native London, even with the Eagles’ transfer kitty being topped up from selling Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew in recent days.

We’d understand it from the 27-year-old’s point of view if he were to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere after nine years at Liverpool, but we’d hate to see such a dependable operator heading out of Anfield this close to the transfer window shutting.

