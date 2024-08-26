‘Deal done’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms huge transfer news for Liverpool, medical due today

Fabrizio Romano has just delivered the news that every Liverpool fan has been waiting to hear for weeks.

The reporter took to X on Monday lunchtime to announce that the Reds have a ‘deal done’ for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’s set to become the first signing of Richard Hughes’ tenure as LFC sporting director just four days before the end of the summer transfer window.

Romano posted: “Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, deal done with following details: Contract valid for the next six years; €30m fixed fee, €5m easy add-ons; Joining #LFC in July 2025 as planned; 10% future sell-on clause for Valencia. Medical tests taking place today.”

The news has also been corroborated by another reliable outlet in The Athletic, so at long last it seems that we can look forward to Liverpool making their first signing in almost a full year, with Ryan Gravenberch’s move from Bayern Munich on 1 September 2023 the most recent incoming transfer at Anfield.

Even with Mamardashvili going back to Valencia for this season, news of any additions to Arne Slot’s squad will be music to the ears of supporters who’ve been waiting very patiently for Hughes to make moves in the market all summer.

As outlined by The Athletic, the 23-year-old equalled a tournament record by making 21 saves in the group stage of Euro 2024, in which he inspired Georgia to reach the knockout stages in their debut in the competition, along with conceding less than a goal per game in LaLiga last term.

That highlights just how good a goalkeeper Liverpool are about to bring in, with the 1.97m-tall colossus appearing to be a trusted pair of hands to take over from Alisson Becker in the long run.

There are still other parts of Slot’s squad which need addressing in the final four days of the transfer window, particularly after several youngsters were let go over the past fortnight, but it seems as if we’re finally, finally about to have a new signing to welcome at Anfield after almost 12 whole months of waiting.

One (all but) done, hopefully more to come between now and Friday!

