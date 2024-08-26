(Video) Slot explains absence of ‘important’ midfielder and how he can play more minutes

Arne Slot has been handed the prospect of convincing a whole new squad of his coaching methods and trying to keep those he hasn’t played yet, happy on the bench.

Speaking about Wataru Endo, the Dutchman said: “It is not always about the player himself, it’s also about the competition he faces. We have many good midfielders like we have many good players.

“We are really pleased with the way Wata is training for us but he has some good competition and I think you saw today a good performance from all three midfielders, so it is not always about him – it is also about the others.

“He will be important for us during the season because we need all of them; we all know how long a season can be over here and how many players you need – and he is one of them that we are going to need in the upcoming season.”

It’s a balanced approach from the 45-year-old who knows that the deeper we go into the campaign and all four competitions we’re playing in, the more we’ll need our squad.

As it’s just the Premier League at the moment, squad depth hasn’t been needed yet but that time will certainly come and the captain of Japan will play many more minutes.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Endo (from 6:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

