(Video) Slot issues injury update for absent midfielder and timescale for Reds return

Liverpool enjoyed another victory in Arne Slot’s reign but after the game he was forced to provide an injury update for one of his new players.

Speaking about Curtis Jones, the Dutchman said: “It’s going to be close, so we have to wait and see. It is always difficult to see how an injury evolves during the upcoming week.

READ MORE: (Video) BBC pundit demands Liverpool pay stalwart ‘what he wants’ ahead of contract close

“He is not going to be out for a long time, but it is going to be close for him to be there next week. I am quite sure he is going to try to do everything to be ready for next week…

“In Holland we always said we cannot say anything about injuries, maybe it is different here, but it has to do with privacy I think. It is not a big injury.”

READ MORE: (Video) Slot explains absence of ‘important’ midfielder and how he can play more minutes

It signals a new way of doing things about injuries in the future and perhaps we won’t be able to know a player is fit, until we see them in training or on the team sheet.

This could either take pressure off the players or provide more frustration to supporters, time will tell but let’s hope that the Scouse midfielder is back in the squad soon.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Jones (from 4:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions