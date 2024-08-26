(Video) Slot’s own take on Klopp’s fist pumps signals start of new era

Arne Slot may have been the new boss of Liverpool for a while now, but now that we’ve seen our first friendly, first league game and first home match, it very much feels like a new era is underway.

After years of watching Jurgen Klopp’s fist pumps at Anfield, the Dutchman was forced to produce his own way of thanking supporters for watching his team.

Whereas Rafa Benitez calmly folded his glasses and popped them in his blazer pocket, the 45-year-old folded his jacket over his arm and then walked onto the pitch.

A friendly thumbs-up and a wave to the stadium from the centre circle is a far less exciting acknowledgement than what we saw from the German, but the worst thing he could’ve done was imitate what came before. Our new head coach is starting his own story and that’s exactly what we want to see.

You can watch Slot’s full-time interactions via @LFC on X:

Starting off at Anfield with a win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Cof3S5XCOT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2024

