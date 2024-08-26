Sven-Goran Eriksson passes away aged 76

Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Journalist Henry Winter communicated the news via X at 12:20pm on Monday, sharing a press release from Bo Gustavsson, an agent in Sweden who worked with the former England manager.

A statement from his family read: “After a long illness, Sven Goran-Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

“The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted. Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com.”

Sven announced a terminal cancer diagonsis in January 2024, saying at the time that he had ‘at best’ a year to live, and he also revealed that he had been a Liverpool supporter and had dreamt of managing the club.

Following a widespread public clamour, he was given the opportunity to take charge of the LFC Legends team for the annual charity fixture at Anfield in aid of the LFC Foundation in March, an occasion which took on extra poignance in the circumstances.

A heartbreaking goodbye message from the former England manager was made public last week as an excerpt from a newly-released biographical film, which is now available to view on Amazon Prime.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes to express their heartfelt sympathy to Sven’s family at this sad time, and to thank him for his enormous contribution to football.

Rest in peace, Sven. You’ll Never Walk Alone.