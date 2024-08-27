Another outgoing: Liverpool officially confirm departure of 22-y/o defender

Liverpool have officially confirmed another player will be plying his trade elsewhere this season.

With the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp Van den Berg and Joel Matip already moving on from Anfield on a permanent basis, Owen Beck is now the latest to leave Arne Slot’s side – albeit temporarily.

The 22-year-old has today joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal, as per Liverpool’s official X account.

Beck featured in two of the Reds’ pre-season friendly games against Real Betis and Arsenal in the USA but with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of him in the pecking order the decision has been made to gain some experience elsewhere.

The Wrexham-born talent has previously spent time on loan at Dundee FC and Bolton Wanderers.

The Academy graduate, who was signed from Stoke City at the age of 13, made his professional debut for Liverpool during our 2-0 League Cup victory over Preston in October 2021.

He’s since made two more appearances for the club but will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton by impressing the Ewood Park faithful.

His current deal on Merseyside is running until 2026.

