Done deal: Liverpool complete transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

The goalkeeper, who kept 13 clean sheets in La Liga last term, will remain on loan at the Spanish side side until next summer.

The Athletic have reported that the deal is worth £25m plus £4m in add-ons after the transfer was officially announced via @LFC on X.

Alisson Becker, who has started the Premier League campaign with back-to-back clean sheets, remains Liverpool’s long-term No.1.

Mamardashvili impressed for his national side Georgia at the Euros before they were defeated by eventual champions Spain in the last 16.

It will be interesting to see how this particular transfer affects the future of Caoimhin Kelleher who has been Alisson’s deputy for a number of years now. The Irishman has been linked with moves away from the club in recent years.

Our new ‘keeper is the club’s first senior signing since Ryan Gravenberch was signed from Bayern Munich a year ago.

