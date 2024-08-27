‘Advanced talks’: Fans may have missed journalist’s evening Liverpool update

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to land Liverpool’s Owen Beck on loan this season.

That update comes on X (formerly Twitter) from Rovers reporter Elliott Jackson ahead of the summer window deadline on August 30 (11pm).

#Rovers are in advanced talks to sign Owen Beck on loan. Left-back from Liverpool who would give them some cover for Harry Pickering. Good relationship with Liverpool after previous deals. Spent last year at Dundee. pic.twitter.com/6EkW6Qi7Ck — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) August 26, 2024

This follows prior exits from Reds starlets including Harvey Davies (permanent), Bobby Clark (permanent) and Fabio Carvalho (permanent).

Liverpool youngsters have benefitted from a loan spell with Blackburn

Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton can certainly share rave reviews from their time spent on loan with the Championship outfit.

The former, in particular, seriously benefitted from his time with the Blue and Whites, returning to Jurgen Klopp’s men a far more mature option.

A loan move is the most sensible option for Beck

With Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson both staying put for the foreseeable future, it would probably make little sense to keep Beck on the books for 2024/25.

Certainly, it would be far more valuable to the 22-year-old left-back’s development if he could rack up a similar number of minutes to his Scottish Premiership loan spell with Dundee.

Elsewhere: Liverpool left with Bayer Leverkusen decision to make

Paul Joyce of The Times reported that Tyler Morton is facing serious interest from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

It would be another loan spell for the holding midfielder following a successful stint with Hull City last term.

Though, in a similar vein to Beck, it’s worth bearing in mind that the footballer’s pathway to regular minutes under Arne Slot is far from simple. That’s particularly the case if we do keep hold of Stefan Bajcetic for the remainder of the campaign.

