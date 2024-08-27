(Photo) Liverpool fans get first look at impending signing Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool fans have been treated to a sneak peek of impending Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

A snap has surfaced of the Georgian international in a 2024/25 training top during what appears to be his medical for the club (taking place yesterday).

The 23-year-old was understood to be in the process of signing his contracts with the Anfield-based outfit after Arne Slot’s side secured a £29.5m deal with Valencia for his services.

Welcome to Liverpool, Giorgi!

