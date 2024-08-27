Liverpool hint at possible midfield incoming as Fabrizio Romano says Reds in talks over double exit

You’d have to think that Liverpool wouldn’t be intentionally leaving themselves short in midfield by allowing both Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton to leave on loan this season.

In doing so, as Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter), the Merseysiders would leave themselves with limited options for the No.6 role.

Admittedly, both Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister are capable of filing out when required.

Though, both have their limitations in the role in question. A deeper role for our Argentine sensation would again see his creative attributes limited, whilst our Japanese international is not as well-suited to the stylistic changes that accompanied Arne Slot’s arrival.

Does it suggest a midfield signing is on the horizon?

What does Richard Hughes and his recruitment team have cooking behind the scenes?

We can only imagine Liverpool’s confidence in the matter – even if they feel that minutes will be limited (which we simply can’t see in a season of Champions League football plus cup competitions) – has to be inspired by the possibility of reinforcements in the window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s deal has been green-lighted and the goalkeeper now looks set to go out on loan for a year before returning in 2025. Federico Chiesa is one other possibility as we look to reinforce the forward line this term.

However, there remains an ongoing question over the No.6 role and whether we have sufficient depth to tackle the increased demands of the 2024/25 campaign.

If both Bajcetic and Morton head off on loan to Austria and Germany respectively, Liverpool will need a further incoming this summer.

  1. same old story, lots of talk about signings incoming. Speculation 10/10 – results 1/10

    Enough, we need signings

    1. TBF whenever I see Farrell’s name attached to an article I immediately take it with a huge pinch of salt. He is responsible for those hypothetical nonsense headlines that imagine a possible future but presents it as if it’s a present reality. You know the ones like “Liverpool sign two holding midfielders, how the squad COULD line up in 2024/25” except Farrell likes to leave out the second part in the headline altogether.

