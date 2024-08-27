Liverpool hint at possible midfield incoming as Fabrizio Romano says Reds in talks over double exit

You’d have to think that Liverpool wouldn’t be intentionally leaving themselves short in midfield by allowing both Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton to leave on loan this season.

In doing so, as Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter), the Merseysiders would leave themselves with limited options for the No.6 role.

Admittedly, both Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister are capable of filing out when required.

🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool are in contact over Tyler Morton deal on loan with buy clause. Details being discussed as @_pauljoyce reported on Monday. Bayer Leverkusen are also close to letting Kossounou leave to join Atalanta… and bring in one more defender. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3unytjW4om — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: RB Salzburg in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajčetić on loan from Liverpool. Negotiations at final stages with details to be clarified but already underway, as Pep Lijnders wants Stefan. Clubs in Spain also wanted him but RB Salzburg are now close. ⏳🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RVqFRw4LJx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Though, both have their limitations in the role in question. A deeper role for our Argentine sensation would again see his creative attributes limited, whilst our Japanese international is not as well-suited to the stylistic changes that accompanied Arne Slot’s arrival.

READ MORE: ‘Signing all docs’: Liverpool officially seal £29.5m senior summer transfer after successful medical

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in with intriguing Coman update after claim Liverpool are interested

Does it suggest a midfield signing is on the horizon?

We can only imagine Liverpool’s confidence in the matter – even if they feel that minutes will be limited (which we simply can’t see in a season of Champions League football plus cup competitions) – has to be inspired by the possibility of reinforcements in the window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s deal has been green-lighted and the goalkeeper now looks set to go out on loan for a year before returning in 2025. Federico Chiesa is one other possibility as we look to reinforce the forward line this term.

However, there remains an ongoing question over the No.6 role and whether we have sufficient depth to tackle the increased demands of the 2024/25 campaign.

If both Bajcetic and Morton head off on loan to Austria and Germany respectively, Liverpool will need a further incoming this summer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions