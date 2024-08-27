Steve Nicol says Liverpool must soon ‘make a decision’ regarding ‘outstanding’ Academy graduate

Liverpool have been told they must soon ‘make a decision’ regarding the future of one of their Academy graduates.

Since making his Reds debut back in 2016 Trent Alexander-Arnold has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in world football.

The Scouser, who is a boyhood Liverpool supporter, has now entered the final 12 months of his current Anfield deal and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.

The thought of losing our No.66 is a scary one – and former Red Steve Nicol has now commented on the England international’s potential exit from Merseyside.

“Did you see the ball he played for Mo Salah? Have you seen the balls that this guy has played consistently going forward?,” he told ESPN (via Rousing The Kop).

“I told you, going forward, he’s arguably as good as anybody with a ball at his feet going forward. But he can’t defend, so you have to make a decision.

“Are you going to put up with it? And I am going to put up with it, which, by the way, Jurgen Klopp did.”

Alexander-Arnold has started both of our Premier League games so far and has impressed throughout.

His immense passing and ability to create from deep is what sets him aside from most other full-backs and we’re lucky to have him as part of the squad.

Losing the Academy graduate, who has previously been labelled as ‘outstanding’ by Jurgen Klopp (via TNT Sports), on a free transfer would be a major blow so let’s hope talks over a fresh deal can get moving sooner rather than later.

Our vice-captain has been briefly linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid due to the fact he’s got a great relationship with Jude Bellingham off the pitch but the thought of following in Steven Gerrard’s footsteps and captaining the club will surely be on the 25-year-old’s agenda.

