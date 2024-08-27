‘Signing all docs’: Liverpool officially seal £29.5m senior summer transfer after successful medical

Liverpool and Valencia are full steam ahead with Giorgi Mamardashvili’s transfer.

Fabrizio Romano reports this morning on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have ‘sealed’ the deal when it comes to the Georgian international, with a medical successfully completed on Monday.

The deal will see the Euros 2024 star complete a £29.5m (package) move to Anfield in 2025 following a loan spell in La Liga.

🚨🔴 Liverpool and Valencia are now signing all docs for Giorgi Mamardashvili deal! It’s all sealed. Medical tests successfully completed yesterday and now contracts being signed. €35m package, sell-on clause and six year deal for Mamardashvili joining #LFC in 2025. pic.twitter.com/z5RLR7iNg1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

The 23-year-old helped his national side reach the round of 16 at this summer’s international tournament where they suffered a 4-1 defeat to eventual winners Spain.

Liverpool planning well for the future

Signing a long-term goalkeeping successor – who won’t be at the club until 2025 – isn’t the most thrilling transfer news story. Certainly not the kind of news we were hoping to see several days before the window closes.

Nonetheless, we’d be foolish to dismiss the importance of Richard Hughes and Co. looking after the long-term future of the squad.

Ensuring there isn’t a significant drop-off when Alisson Becker eventually calls time on his Anfield career will certainly be pivotal in ensuring Liverpool remain close to the top of the table for the foreseeable future.

