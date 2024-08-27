James Pearce shares the truth about Liverpool’s interest in Federico Chiesa

Liverpool potentially look set to engage in a blockbuster end to the summer transfer window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is rapidly closing in on a move to Merseyside (via a 2024/25 loan spell with current club Valencia) and now it seems there is interest in Juventus’ out-of-favour Federico Chiesa.

The Merseysiders have enquired about the wide attacker’s availability, though it’s understood that such interest is at an ‘exploratory’ stage.

“Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Juventus forward Federico Chiesa,” James Pearce reported for The Athletic.

“The Italy international, who can play across the frontline, has entered the final year of his contract in Turin and isn’t part of coach Thiago Motta’s plans for this season.

“Juventus are willing to offload the 26-year-old for around €15million. Senior Liverpool sources, kept anonymous to protect relationships, insist their interest is only exploratory at this stage as they look to weigh up whether to pursue a deal.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Italian international registered 12 goal contributions in 33 Serie A appearances in 2023/24.

READ MORE: ‘Advanced talks’: Fans may have missed journalist’s evening Liverpool update

READ MORE: ‘Understand’: Fabrizio Romano issues overnight Federico Chiesa to Liverpool transfer update

Is Chiesa a potential bargain buy for Liverpool?

The short answer is: Yes. Though, we rather suspect this will come down to how well Arne Slot and Co. manage his minutes at Anfield.

Concerns over his injury record, as we’ve previously illustrated on Empire of the Kop, may be a little over the top in light of two especially injury-hit seasons in which the 26-year-old was recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Three out of Chiesa’s last five campaigns in Italian football have seen him register over 30 appearances in Serie A.

Provided we’re not forced to rely on the former Fiorentina star as a first-choice option for a prolonged period of time, we should hopefully be able to avoid any serious injury concerns.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions