Fabrizio Romano weighs in with intriguing Coman update after claim Liverpool are interested

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Al-Hilal have submitted a ‘huge bid’ for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

The CaughtOffside columnist shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) whilst noting competing interest from unnamed Premier League outfits.

🚨 Al Hilal have submitted an important, huge bid to sign Kingsley Coman. There’s competition from Premier League top clubs as well as Barça as Hansi Flick is an admirer. Coman, one to watch this week… he’s still not made final decision also on whether he wants to leave. pic.twitter.com/w2NWHg07MV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

It’s an intriguing piece of information in light of one separate update from France Football’s Nabil Djellit on X regarding Liverpool’s alleged interest in Kingsley Coman.

Chiesa may be the priority for Liverpool

If Liverpool are taking a look at more experienced operators on the attacking flanks, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a name like Coman’s might crop up for our recruitment team.

However, for the time being, and judging by the scale of speculation surrounding Federico Chiesa, we’d venture the Italian international is comparatively higher up on the shortlist.

With a price tag that’s likely considerably lower than the Frenchman’s (L’Equipe via PSG Talk report that Bayern are looking for between £42.1-50.6m), you could hardly blame Richard Hughes and Co. for leaning in a particular direction.

Juventus are understood to value Chiesa at a meagre £12.7m, with new head coach Thiago Motta not understood to be planning with the 26-year-old in mind for the 2024/25 campaign.

