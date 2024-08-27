‘Next hours’: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell Federico Chiesa news in afternoon update

Liverpool could potentially see some serious movement on the Federico Chiesa transfer front in the coming hours or days, with it now reported that Tuesday could be an important day for negotiations.

That’s the word from Fabrizio Romano who informed fans that the Merseysiders are locked in talks with Juventus and the Italian’s agent to gain a better understanding of ‘the conditions of a deal’.

The attacker’s current terms are set to expire next summer, which leaves The Old Lady to being practically pickpocketed for the sensational winger.

“Here, live, Chiesa, Liverpool, talks today – let me tell you that Liverpool are talking. Liverpool are working on this deal for Federico Chiesa,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on Playback.

“Liverpool are talking to Juventus, Liverpool are talking to the agent of the player, Liverpool are understanding the conditions of a deal. Juventus want around €15m [£12.6m]. But also the player is out of contract next summer, so he’s a potential free agent in January. So how much Chiesa wants for his salary? This is a crucial point Liverpool are discussing.

“It’s about the salary, transfer fee – talks are underway between Liverpool, Juventus and the agents of Chiesa.

“But obviously, if Chiesa goes to Liverpool, this could help Juventus improve their proposal for example for Jadon Sancho. So we have to see how this domino will go in the next days and next hours, because today could still be an important day for negotiations for Jadon Sancho with Juventus in talks and with this Chelsea idea, but also what is going to happen with Federico Chiesa because there are talks ongoing for Federico Chiesa between Liverpool and Juventus.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, Arne Slot’s men have closed the gap on a permanent move for Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Georgian set to spend the season on loan at current club Valencia.

READ MORE: Liverpool hint at possible midfield incoming as Fabrizio Romano says Reds in talks over double exit

READ MORE: ‘Signing all docs’: Liverpool officially seal £29.5m senior summer transfer after successful medical

Liverpool need Chiesa’s positional versatility

Much is made, and rightly so, of Liverpool’s need for a left-footed right-sided winger to succeed Mo Salah long-term.

However, if one isn’t currently available on the market – which would explain why we’re so keen on landing a left-sided winger – you can’t blame our recruitment team for changing tack.

The signing of Chiesa, who has a significant body of experience at 26 years of age playing across the forward line represents a potentially smart piece of business (even despite his injury record) that allows us to go into the remainder of the campaign with confidence.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions