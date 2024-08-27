‘Understand’: Fabrizio Romano issues overnight Federico Chiesa to Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool fans will have no doubt been surprised to learn of the club’s now well-documented interest in Federico Chiesa late in the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano jumped on X (formerly Twitter) last night to confirm that the deal remains very much on, with the player ‘excited’ about the prospect of linking up with Arne Slot’s Reds.

🚨🔴 More on Federico Chiesa exclusive story. Understand Chiesa has given his full availability to join Liverpool after initial talks. He’s excited about this possibility and contract won’t be an issue. Juventus want Chiesa to leave and asking price is around €15m. Deal ON. pic.twitter.com/yBm27vmLYg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2024

The Italian registered 13 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) last term.

How much will Federico Chiesa cost Liverpool?

Reports at the start of August (Mirko Di Natale via the Liverpool Echo) suggested that The Old Lady would demand a fee as little as £13m for Chiesa’s services.

A bargain price, it has to be said, for a footballer entering his peak years.

Is Chiesa really that injury-prone?

League games

2023/24

33 games played

5 games out with an injury

2022/23

21 games played

17 games out with an injury *(cruciate ligament tear ongoing from prior campaign)*

2021/22

14 games played

24 games out with an injury

2020/21

33 games played

3 games out with an injury

2019/20

34 games played

2 games out with an injury

Average availability over the past five seasons: 71.05% of total league fixtures

The former Fiorentina wide man isn’t perfect – let’s make that clear from the off. Nonetheless, suggestions that he’d be unable to bolster our forward line for the foreseeable future as backup might be somewhat wide of the mark.

Three out of the last five campaigns in Serie A, for instance, have seen the 26-year-old play over 30 games in 38-game league season (not taking into account additional competitions).

There is, of course, a very fair point to be made about the comparative intensity of the Premier League to Italian top-flight football. Though, if we’re going down in that direction, it would be unwise to discount the realities of Arne Slot’s slightly more energy-conserving football. Not to mention the potential benefits our lead physical performance coach, Ruben Peeters, may bring to the side.

Is it still a risk? Quite possibly. Though one arguably worth taking if we’re not handing the mantle of responsibility to Chiesa.

