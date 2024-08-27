(Video) Watch Slot & Liverpool bench’s wholesome reaction to Salah’s Brentford goal

Who doesn’t love a wholesome goal celebration video?

It’s been quite the initial culture shock for fans of Liverpool Football Club used to Jurgen Klopp’s post-match fist-pumping antics, but we’re slowly getting used to our more reserved operator in the technical area.

Arne Slot cut a cool and composed figure as he observed Mo Salah bearing down on Mark Flekken in our 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend.

His composure broke only briefly after the Egyptian netted a world-class effort to double the host’s lead at Anfield, punching the air once with glee before engaging in discussion with his coaching staff.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: