(Video) Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas nets brilliant goal during Stoke’s thrashing of Middlesborough

Lewis Koumas appears to be enjoying life on loan at Stoke City after netting his second goal in as many games.

He netted on his debut for the Potters at the weekend as they were defeated 2-1 by West Brom and the 18-year-old got his name on the scoresheet again this evening during a 5-0 rout of Middlesborough in the League Cup.

The Welshman, who was starting on the right wing for Steven Schumacher’s side, arrived late at the back post to fire home following a delicious cross from his teammate.

READ MORE: Another outgoing: Liverpool officially confirm departure of 22-y/o defender

Koumas scored on his debut for Liverpool last season as we defeated Southampton 3-0 in the FA Cup at Anfield.

The teenager clearly has ability – it’s now just a matter of getting him enough experience at senior level to help him mature and show what he’s capable of.

He’s enjoying life at the Championship outfit so far and let’s hope that continues.

Check his goal below via @LFCTransferRoom on X: