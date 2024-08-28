Alongside Bajcetic: Liverpool on the brink of confirming loan exit for ‘lightning quick’ prodigy

Stefan Bajcetic isn’t the only youngster at Liverpool who could depart on loan before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

The 19-year-old appears to have a straight choice between Barcelona or Red Bull Salzburg, although a current teammate looks set to remain in England.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, Calum Scanlon is set to join Millwall on a season-long loan as he seeks regular first-team football in order to enhance his development.

Signed from Birmingham at the end of 2020 and hailed as ‘lightning quick‘ by his former academy coach Jamie Atkins, Scanlon made a couple of first-team appearances for Liverpool in the Europa League group stage last year and played against Las Palmas in the Reds’ pre-season friendly earlier this month.

Another young LFC left-back in Owen Beck has joined Blackburn on loan, and he might soon come up against the 19-year-old in the Championship if the latter makes the temporary switch to Millwall.

A prospective move to The Den could give the teenager some much-needed senior experience in a hugely competitive league, one which has done wonders for the development of Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho in recent years.

The Lions have had a difficult start to the season and currently sit in the relegation zone in the second tier, but if Neil Harris is prepared to give him regular game-time, it could be exactly what Scanlon needs at this point in his career.

Hopefully the teenager will gain valuable exposure if, as seems likely, he goes on loan to Millwall in the next couple of days.

