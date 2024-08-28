(Video) Federico Chiesa’s agent spotted in crunch meeting as Liverpool move intensifies

After looking like a window where Liverpool might not sign anyone, Federico Chiesa’s arrival may have taken a big step forward in recent hours.

Posting a video to X, TUTTOmercatoWEB used the caption: ‘Decisive hours for Federico’s future.

‘Negotiations between Juventus and Liverpool: dinner in Milan between Juventus’ Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli and his agent Fali Ramadani.’

It seems that the agent of the forward is in talks with the senior bodies within Juventus, with this possible to Anfield likely being discussed during the meal.

After signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, let’s see whether we’re going to add the 26-year-old to our ranks too.

You can watch the video of Chiesa’s agent via @TuttoMercatoWeb on X:

Ore decisive per il futuro di Federico #Chiesa. Trattativa fra #Juventus e #Liverpool: cena a Milano tra il ds bianconero Cristiano Giuntoli e il suo agente Fali Ramadani. 🎥 @ivanfcardia pic.twitter.com/P83Q1ofwxG — TUTTOmercatoWEB (@TuttoMercatoWeb) August 27, 2024

