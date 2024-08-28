(Video) ‘New adventure’ – Federico Chiesa has effectively confirmed he’s on his way to Liverpool

Federico Chiesa has effectively confirmed that he’s on his way to Liverpool, having sent a message of gratitude to supporters of Juventus, the club that he’s leaving.

Fabrizio Romano gave the ‘here we go’ to the impending transfer this lunchtime, with the Italy forward expected on Merseyside later today as he prepared to complete the move from his homeland.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese posted a video to X which shows the 26-year-old getting out of a car with a packed bag on his back, while an accomplice pulls a luggage case out of the vehicle.

Chiesa then turns to the camera and says: “I am very happy and ready for this new adventure. I would like to send a greeting to the fans of Juventus.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Even though the player didn’t mention Liverpool in his soundbye, we can take it from the updates from trusted sources such as Romano and David Ornstein that he’s on his way to the Reds.

Although LFC have completed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili, he won’t actually be coming to Merseyside until next year, so Chiesa is set to be the first addition to Arne Slot’s squad at Anfield under the Dutchman’s stewardship.

You can view the footage of Chiesa confirming his move below, via @GiovaAlbanese on X: