Georgia coach makes bold Mamardashvili predicton that Liverpool fans would love to come true

One person who knows Giorgi Mamardashvili quite well has made a bold prediction which could add to Liverpool fans’ excitement about what the goalkeeper can produce at Anfield.

The Reds have confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old, who’ll remain on loan at Valencia for this season before relocating to Merseyside next summer.

Georgia assistant coach David Webb is delighted to see the gigantic stopper secure a transfer to LFC, believing that it’ll help to make him one of the world’s best players in his position.

The 44-year-old told The Athletic: “Moving to Liverpool will help him kick on even further. He’ll probably go on to be one of the top three or four goalkeepers in the world.”

READ MORE: (Video) Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool should’ve ‘paid the money’ for Chiesa alternative

READ MORE: (Video) Tim Sherwood says Liverpool could be about to land ‘bargain’ signing with ‘pace to burn’

It’s certainly a lofty claim to make about Mamardashvili, but it perfectly sums up the vast ceiling that Liverpool’s first signing of the current transfer window appears to have.

The Reds already have a sure-fire contender for the world’s best goalkeeper in Alisson Becker, who aside from the very occasional error has been consistently top-class since arriving at Anfield six years ago, and taking over from him will be no easy task whenever he leaves.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, LFC have put their faith in the Georgian to succeed in that mission, and the performances he gave at Euro 2024 indicate that, if he can reach those levels over a prolonged period, he’d definitely be regarded as one of the foremost players in his position.

It speaks volumes for the strength of Liverpool’s goalkeeping department that Caoimhin Kelleher, whose performances in red suggest that he’d saunter into the majority of Premier League line-ups, has had to play second fiddle to Alisson and has now been overlooked again once Mamardashvili arrives.

Rival clubs must be looking on with enormous envy at our strength in that position!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions