Paul Joyce has just delivered his Federico Chiesa update after bombshell news

Liverpool fans were facing the prospect of no signings arriving this summer but it seems that we’re about to see Federico Chiesa become a Red.

Providing an update on X, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Liverpool are closing in on a deal with Juventus for Federico Chiesa with the player on standby to fly to Merseyside today should an agreement be finalised.

‘An accord between the clubs has still to be struck but there is growing confidence a transfer for around £10.9 million (€13m ) can be reached.’

It’s amazing that a player who was once so highly thought of, can now be available on the market for just £10.9 million but that shows some shrewd business from our recruitment staff.

The worry is why Juventus are so willing to allow a 26-year-old leave on such a small fee but his short contract length and injury record will answer these questions.

It feels like a risky transfer but given the low transfer fee, that makes it a lot easier to understand why we would be willing to take the plunge on this deal.

Wages are yet to be released but it’s unlikely the Reds would damage our wage structure for the Italian and so we should be excited by his willingness to complete a move.

Let’s hope we reflect on this being a master stroke from Richard Hughes and that the forward becomes a crucial member of Arne Slot’s team.

