(Video) Lijnders channels inner Klopp with inspirational victory team talk

Pep Lijnders has just guided RB Salzburg into the Champions League and after the game he has shown what working under Jurgen Klopp has taught him.

Leading a celebratory post match team talk, the enthusiasm was radiating from the Dutchman and it’s great to see.

READ MORE: (Video) Slot’s own take on Klopp’s fist pumps signals start of new era

With our former assistant manager joining Vitor Matos, Andreas Kornmayer and now Bobby Clark, there’s a strong Anfield connection in Austria.

Let’s wish them all the best of luck and we may even cross paths with the Red Bull side in the competition.

You can watch Lijnders’ comments via @RedBullSalzburg on X:

The crazy guys from Salzburg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DrsXmSKwJ8 — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 27, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions