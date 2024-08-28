(Video) Liverpool airport tease Chiesa transfer with brilliant plane arrival video

News Transfer News & Rumours
Posted by

Liverpool fans are tracking planes and registration plates again which can only mean one thing, we’re about to sign a new player and it seems clear that’ll be Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool airport have added to this furore by posting a video to their social media account, alongside the caption: A view from the Old Air Traffic Control Tower of a Cessna landing from Turin moments ago.

‘On a completely unrelated note, the Italian word for church is chiesa.’

READ MORE: Pearce: Slot’s plans on selling attackers with Chiesa’s imminent arrival

It’s great to see John Lennon airport joining in the fun that surrounds a new player coming to Anfield and it seems we’re very close to seeing a sixth striker at the club.

Arne Slot will perhaps get to soon understand how excited we all get when a new player dons the famous red shirt.

You can watch the video of Chiesa’s plane via @LPL_Airport on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions

More Stories Federico Chiesa Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *