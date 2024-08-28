Liverpool could yet pounce for £70m colossus if PL rivals continue to be frustrated – report

Liverpool reportedly have their sights set on a swoop for a centre-back – if a rival Premier League club doesn’t snap him up before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday night.

According to Miguel Delaney for The Independent, Newcastle’s proposed move for Marc Guehi has stalled, with Crystal Palace unwavering in their £70m valuation of the defender. The saga is expected to ‘go to the wire’ as to whether or not it’ll be resolved before the deadline in two days’ time.

The 24-year-old is also a target for the Reds, but a transfer to Anfield won’t happen for the England international in the current window. Instead, LFC may consider swooping for him next year if he’s still at Selhurst Park by then.

Liverpool appear to be banking on Newcastle being unable to broker a deal for Guehi in the next 50 hours if they’re unwilling to meet Palace’s firmly fixed asking price.

If the England defender is still with the Eagles by the end of the transfer window (and duly into 2025), the Reds might yet succeed where the Magpies haven’t thus far in terms of luring the 24-year-old from south London.

As it stands, Arne Slot is decently stocked with centre-back options in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez, although speculation has been rife about the latter in recent days.

If Liverpool can retain all four and if they each remain fit throughout the first half of the season, we should be able to manage with the current selection, but the risk is that losing even one of those for a prolonged period would leave us rather light in that part of the squad.

Of course, if Newcastle make a breakthrough and get Guehi to St James’ Park by Friday, Richard Hughes will be forced to look elsewhere for prospective centre-back additions, but the prospect of landing the Palace defender if the Magpies fail to get him would be most pleasing for those of a Reds persuasion.

