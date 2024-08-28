Chris Bascombe: Liverpool reject approach for Reds midfielder who ‘can do everything’

Away from all the focus on Federico Chiesa’s impending move to Merseyside, Liverpool are also handling transfer matters regarding current Reds players being sought by other clubs.

Earlier this week, LFC received an offer from Bayer Leverkusen to take Tyler Morton on loan for the season (Paul Joyce), with Xabi Alonso keen to add the midfielder to his squad at the BayArena.

However, as per Chris Bascombe in The Telegraph this afternoon, Anfield chiefs have now rejected that approach from the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool have allowed several youngsters to depart the club this month, with Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg both completing permanent moves to Brentford, just as Bobby Clark has done to Red Bull Salzburg.

The latter is set to be joined by Stefan Bajcetic, who’s on the verge of a loan switch to Pep Lijnders’ outfit, who last night secured their passage to the Champions League proper.

Although Morton would surely benefit from a temporary exit to a club where he’d be likelier to get regular minutes than at Anfield, perhaps there’s an acknowledgement from the LFC hierarchy that any further exits could leave Arne Slot’s squad overly threadbare.

It might also be a case of Liverpool chiefs doubting that the 21-year-old – who ‘can do everything as a midfield player’, in the words of his former Hull boss Liam Rosenior – would get sufficient game-time at Leverkusen, who already boast a Bundesliga-winning squad from last season’s runaway success.

With things moving rapidly at the end of the transfer window, perhaps another club will come in for a loan offer for the youngster, although an exit for him could possibly be contingent on a new midfielder arriving at Anfield before Friday night’s 11pm deadline. Let’s see if anyone else comes forward for him in the meantime.

