Mamardashvili issues heartfelt statement to Valencia fans after Liverpool move confirmed

Giorgi Mamardashvili is now a Liverpool player but, much like we did with Naby Keita in 2017, he will spend the rest of this campaign with his current club on loan.

Taking to Instagram, the stopper issued a statement to Valencia fans: ‘I can’t start talking about Valencia and this club without expressing my gratitude. Thank you for the continuous support and love I have felt at every stage since the first day of my arrival at the club for three years.

‘Words are not enough to thank Valencia CF, this great football family and city has given me. Valencia didn’t just change my football career; it changed my life. I am forever grateful for the impact this club has had on me.

‘We all know what a challenging year awaits us and how transformative this period is for the club. Therefore, I decided to stay in Valencia for one more year and give my best to help the club achieve its goal. As never before, we will fight to the end!’

It’s great to see the love that the Georgian has for the La Liga side as it shows how much he’s connected with their fans since arriving in 2021.

To be the goalkeeper that takes over from Alisson Becker is a job that is almost as difficult as taking over from Jurgen Klopp and so the Georgian will need to be ready for the scrutiny and pressure that comes with his new job.

To have such a strong relationship with the Spanish supporters means that when the 23-year-old is given the chance the guard the net in front of the Kop, we can expect a similar level of respect being in place too.

Nobody wants to see our current No.1 leave Merseyside and we hope that this doesn’t force his arm to depart sooner but this shows some great future planning from the club.

Although other positions may have needed more urgent attention, it’s great to have so many amazing options in one key area of the position.

