(Video) Mamardashvili uploads first Liverpool video as move is finally announced

It’s not been the best kept secret that Liverpool were interested in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili in this window and now it has finally been announced, the ‘keeper can rejoice in being a Red.

Taking to his X account, the Georgian uploaded a video with the caption ‘YNWA’ which shows his excitement for this move.

READ MORE: (Video) Lijnders channels inner Klopp with inspirational victory team talk

Combining his personal highlights with the history and passion of our famous club seems to indicate that this could be a long and happy relationship.

We won’t see the 23-year-old donning a Liverbird for a long time but this should fill us all with the reassurance that we have a plan after the departure of Alisson Becker.

You can watch Mamardashvili’s video via his X account:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions