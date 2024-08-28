‘Confirmed’: Romano breaks news of another Liverpool departure nobody saw coming

Liverpool fans have seen several players leave the club this summer that were not expected at the start of the window and it seems this may be about to happen again.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘RB Salzburg are set to complete final details of loan deal for Stefan Bajcetic from Liverpool today. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

Given our public hunt for a No.6 already, it’s a surprise to see a youngster who is possibly most suited to this role – now leaving the club.

It seems that Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, as well as the other midfielders at the club, are set to be given the responsibility of filling this role for the upcoming campaign.

Pep Lijnders will now not only be joined by Vitor Matos, Andreas Kornmayer and Bobby Clark in Austria but it seems we will now see Stefan Bajcetic in Salzburg too.

Given the extensive injury problems that the Spaniard has experienced in the past couple of seasons though, this could allow him the opportunity to have a full campaign of football under his belt.

If the 19-year-old can prove both his form and fitness under the stewardship of our former assistant manager, then it could benefit the Reds in the long run.

With Martin Zubimendi not making the Anfield switch, we could well have our own academy graduate who is perfectly placed to fill this role for the long term future.

Let’s see how this one pans out and be thankful that we’re not selling a very talented young man.

🔴⚪️🔐 RB Salzburg are set to complete final details of loan deal for Stefan Bajcetic from Liverpool today. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/H7mgEjjEb3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

