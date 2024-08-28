‘Green light’ – Fabrizio Romano update indicates Liverpool are edging ever closer to next signing

Fabrizio Romano has shared a transfer update just before midday which suggests that Liverpool could be on the verge of completing a second signing in the space of 24 hours.

After the club confirmed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili on Tuesday night, they now appear to be edging ever closer to adding Federico Chiesa, who’s signalled that he’s happy to make the move.

Taking to X, Romano posted: “Liverpool and Federico Chiesa, personal terms almost agreed and green light from the player. It’s only #LFC from Monday, as revealed.”

That followed swiftly on from an earlier update that ‘final details’ are being thrashed out on a proposed four-year contract, with Juventus and LFC in ‘direct talks’ to agree a transfer fee.

With Mamardashvili signed and Chiesa seemingly close to being secured, some Liverpool fans may wonder why positions of seemingly greater priority aren’t being addressed in the final 72 hours of the transfer window.

However, the Georgian’s 2025 arrival ensures that a long-term successor to Alisson Becker is waiting in the wings, while the Juventus forward would provide a much-needed senior alternative to Mo Salah on the right flank.

The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career and has already accrued plenty of high-level experience, with more than 300 games across Serie A, European club tournaments and the Italy national team (with whom he won Euro 2020), with 62 goals across that subset of appearances (Transfermarkt).

Chiesa would also give Liverpool an added option anywhere across the forward line, not just on the right; and despite understandable reservations from some fans about his injury record, he’s not a player on whom the Reds would be heavily dependent initially.

Furthermore, if reports from The Athletic that Juventus value him at just €15m (£12.7m) are accurate, LFC could be able to snap him up for a remarkably low price in today’s market, based on his impressive pedigree.

Now that the Italian has given the thumbs-up to a prospective move to Anfield, things should hopefully move quickly, and we might soon have a second signing in as many days to welcome.

