‘Here we go’ – Romano confirms the transfer news that Liverpool fans have been waiting to hear

Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark three-word phrase to suggest that Liverpool have secured a second incoming transfer in the space of 24 hours.

Having confirmed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili on Tuesday evening, the Reds now appear to have wrapped up a move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Shortly after 12:30pm on Wednesday, the transfer guru posted on X: “Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons. Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today. Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed.”

🚨🔴 BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons. Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today. Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed. 🔐🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Yx7hdQwkd4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

Once Romano gives his ubiquitous ‘here we go’ on an impending transfer, that’s typically a sign that the only thing remaining is for the purchasing club to announce the deal via their own social media channels.

After a summer of frustration over lengthy but fruitless pursuits of Leny Yoro and Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool recruitment chiefs deserve praise for acting to swiftly to get Chiesa all but over the line, with the news of an approach from Anfield only coming to light on Monday evening.

Richard Hughes has also done very well to conclude a deal for only €13m (£10.9m) plus add-ons, even when considering that the forward was into the final year of his contract at Juventus, who appeared happy enough to let him depart.

With the 26-year-old due on Merseyside later, it should simply be a matter of passing his medical and boxing off the final few details before he’s officially unveiled as an LFC player.

For Liverpool to get a player of Chiesa’s pedigree (235 Serie A games, 51 Italy caps) and versatility (can play anywhere across the frontline) for such a bargain fee at his age has the makings of fantastic business, and hopefully there won’t be any 11th-hour snags to prevent the deal from going through.

