(Video) Tim Sherwood says Liverpool could be about to land ‘bargain’ signing with ‘pace to burn’

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Liverpool would secure a ‘bargain’ transfer coup for Federico Chiesa if they complete his signing before the Friday night deadline.

The Italy forward is on the brink of joining from Juventus for an initial fee of just £10m, with £2.5m in add-ons (The Athletic), a remarkably low price for a 26-year-old with plenty of experience at a high level for both club and country.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Special, the ex-Tottenham manager voiced his belief that the attacker would be an ideal fit for the Reds’ style of play.

Sherwood said of Chiesa: “This guy has got pace to burn. He wants to run in behind and stretch teams. He’s a ball carrier; he takes it forward.

“I think he fits into the mould of Liverpool, the way they want to play. Whether it was under Jurgen Klopp or now Arne Slot, I think it’s exactly the same. They want to get the ball to the wide areas and they want someone to take it forward.

“I think he’s a really good signing and, as we said, he’s a bargain. It’s no money. Yes, they’ve got to pay him substantial wages, but if he keeps himself fit…”

In this era, getting a player of Chiesa’s pedigree in a £12.5m deal is incredible business, even when accounting for his injury history and him being in the final year of his contract at Juventus.

If he slots into the Liverpool team as seamlessly as Sherwood is predicting, and if he can keep himself fit on a near-constant basis, the Italian will certainly turn out to be an extraordinary coup by Richard Hughes.

You can view Sherwood’s comments on Chiesa below (from 1:17), via @SkySportsPL on X: