Pearce outlines Slot’s plans for Liverpool attackers with Chiesa’s imminent arrival

It seems that Arne Slot is about to add another attacking player to his squad and some may now be wondering where that leaves the other options at the club.

Taking to X, James Pearce reported: ‘The arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus won’t lead to any senior attackers leaving #LFC before Friday’s deadline.

‘Slot’s plan is to have six frontline attackers – some serious firepower in Diaz, Jota, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, and now Chiesa.’

It’s great news that there are no plans for Liverpool to lose any of the attacking players that we all know are crucial to how we want to play our game.

The senior options then look set to play alongside the arriving Italian, what this doesn’t answer though is the future of the younger lads.

It seems increasingly likely now that Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon will be given little chance of first team minutes in this campaign and the pair have a choice on their hands.

Either they try and impress at the academy and wait for injuries or cup competitions, or they perhaps plot an Anfield exit of their own.

This could either be as a loan or a sale but it’s likely we’ll see one or both do this before the window closes in the coming days.

It provides our new head coach with quite the headache as to how to work six talented attackers in his team, something that should lead to an exciting conclusion to this conundrum.

