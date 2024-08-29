Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Slot may explain Brentford spat between pair

Liverpool fans are enjoying life under a new manager but perhaps the biggest worry so far was the awkward interaction between him and Trent Alexander-Arnold against Brentford.

Speaking with the club’s website about his new boss, the Scouser spoke about the squad’s defensive instructions: “That’s one of the rules that the manager brought in.

“If you don’t comply to those rules, you won’t play – it’s as simple as that. It’s not just about defenders defending [and] the attackers just watch us defend. It’s a whole team thing.”

It shows that new standards have been set by Arne Slot and that’s exactly what we want from a man who’s been given a very tough job of trying to replace Jurgen Klopp.

There’s been much made about reducing risk on the ball and that seems to be where this slight disagreement may have started between the Dutchman and our vice captain.

Just because the academy graduate can play a 40-yard pass to perfection, doesn’t mean that it’s something that the former Feyenoord boss wants to see.

The defensive work rate will be something the squad are used to but there seems to be a deliberate emphasis in these comments on those who don’t comply being removed from the team.

This sterner method of coaching could upset some but if we keep getting the results on the pitch – then it won’t be a bad thing for supporters.

Fingers crossed that we don’t see key players leaving because of these methods though.

