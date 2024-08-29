Lee Carsley makes Trent stance clear for England duty; bodes nicely for Liverpool vice-captain

Lee Carsley has been transparent about the role that he envisages for Trent Alexander-Arnold within the England team, and it’s one which should greatly benefit the Liverpool vice-captain.

The 25-year-old started in midfield in the Three Lions’ first two matches at Euro 2024 but was made a scapegoat in the media for the team’s poor performances and played just 11 minutes for the rest of the tournament as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final.

Now under the interim stewardship of the former Everton midfielder, the Reds maestro is set to be restored to his more natural position on the right-hand side of defence.

Carsley said of Trent (via Henry Winter on X): “For me, and this camp especially, he will be a right-back, playing in defence.

“Trent, especially modern-day full-backs, have all-round attributes that almost turn them into midfielders, very comfortable receiving the ball, great range of passing, as has Rico (Lewis) and Kyle Walker-Peters who I watched at Southampton the other day.

“At some point we will see him (Alexander-Arnold) come into midfield but I see him as a right-back.”

It’s telling that Trent has been listed among the defenders in the squad announcement on the England national team’s official channels, having been cited as a midfielder during the latter part of Southgate’s tenure.

The Liverpool star’s cause is helped even further by the omission of Kyle Walker from Carsley’s first selection in interm charge of the Three Lions, with the 50-year-old citing the Manchester City player’s absence to a desire to ‘phase him in gently’, having not yet played for his club this season.

So long as the Reds’ vice-captain stays fit, he looks sure to start at right-back against Republic of Ireland and Finland during the upcoming international break, which represents an ideal chance to answer the vast array of critics who threw him under the bus for England’s unimpressive start to Euro 2024.

It’s unclear how long the ex-Everton midfielder will be in charge of the English senior men’s side, but it already seems that Trent will get a fairer crack of the whip on his watch that he did under Southgate.

The signs are good for the 25-year-old to finally make the right-back position his own for his country and, just maybe, to get the same respect at national level that he does among Liverpool fans.

