(Video) Liverpool fans will be weak at the knees at Chiesa’s comments on hearing YNWA at Anfield

Federico Chiesa has only just signed for Liverpool, but he’s already saying all the right things in terms of getting Kopites on his side well in advance of his debut.

The 26-year-old’s arrival was confirmed by the club this afternoon, and he’s given his first interview as a Reds player to LFC’s official social media channels.

He said of his descent into the city: “When I was about to land in the airplane, I saw Anfield. As soon as I saw Anfield, I said to my wife, ‘Put the song on, You’ll Never Walk Alone’, because when I imagine myself playing there and hearing the chants of the fans and this song, it was just a fun bit.”

When asked how he’ll feel when he hears YNWA at Anfield for the first time in his Liverpool career, Chiesa replied: “I will have chills. I will have shivers and it will be so emotional for me and for my family.”

There’s already a family history when it comes to scoring at the iconic Merseyside venue, his father Enrico having done for Italy against Czech Republic at Euro ’96, and hopefully the stadium will hold plenty of special memories for Federico as well.

If he plays even half as entrancingly as he talks, the 26-year-old will be an absolute joy to watch in Red!

You can view Chiesa’s comments below, via @LFC on X: