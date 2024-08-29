(Video) Chiesa shares touching story on his dad’s Anfield goal that makes transfer perfect

Federico Chiesa is the newest player to sign for Liverpool and we’re about to see what he can do at Anfield, something his dad has already had the chance to do.

Speaking about Enrico Chiesa’s goal at our home stadium, the Italian said: “I didn’t know it was Anfield. We have a picture of him celebrating after he scored that goal, but honestly I didn’t know it was at Anfield so this is a great memory for my family and for my father.

“So, I think my father is happy for me to join Liverpool.”

The moment came during Euro 96 and seeing as the 26-year-old has already won that competition, he’ll now be out to better his father’s achievements on Merseyside too.

Let’s hope he manages that very quickly and becomes a key member of Arne Slot’s potent forward line.

