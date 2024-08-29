Federico Chiesa given huge shoes to fill with famous Liverpool squad number

Liverpool fans are seeing a new signing in the famous red shirt for the first time this summer and it’s been revealed which number Federico Chiesa will be taking.

It was revealed on liverpoolfc.com that the Italian will be wearing the No.14 shirt and he spoke about the reason behind choosing it:

“It’s the number I’ve been wearing with the national team but it was an easy pick because Liverpool sent me a video and at the end of this video – which was showing my career [and] the goals I scored with Fiorentina and Juventus – it was me with the No.14 shirt on so I said, ‘Ah, it was destined to be!’, so I chose the No.14.”

It has most recently been worn by Jordan Henderson, a player who represented the club for 12 seasons and won a host of trophies as our captain – so no pressure there Federico!

Not only our former skipper but also the likes of Xabi Alonso, Jan Molby and… Milan Jovanovic have donned the number too.

It’s great to hear the efforts that the club goes to in order to convince players to join us and the video certainly seems to have had an impact on our newest signing.

After watching Martin Zubimendi struggle to make the Merseyside move, it’s great to see this natural enthusiasm from the 26-year-old who made the right call!

Let’s hope it’s a long and happy spell with the Reds and that we grow to love the now former Juventus man.

