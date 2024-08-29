‘This morning…’ – Sky Sports reporter shares what he’s been ‘told’ about Chiesa to Liverpool

Federico Chiesa could now be mere hours away from being offically confirmed as a Liverpool player.

The 26-year-old flew to Merseyside yesterday ahead of his impending £12.5m transfer to the Reds, with 20% of that figure comprising potential add-ons based on whether or not Arne Slot’s team win major silverware.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas provided an update on the Italian shortly before 9am on Thursday, posting on X: “Federico Chiesa’s medical is ongoing this morning. Told the bonuses in the deal are predominantly dependent on Liverpool winning the Champions League and Premier League.”

If all goes to plan with the medical, Chiesa is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Liverpool.

Federico Chiesa’s medical is ongoing this morning. Told the bonuses in the deal are predominantly dependent on #Liverpoolfc winning the Champions League and Premier League. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx #lfc pic.twitter.com/RCNbsh9nls — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 29, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Never a possibility’ – Romano quashes speculation over potential pre-deadline Liverpool exit

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah keeps Liverpool fans guessing after fresh claim about his Anfield future

Assuming there are no last-minute hitches, the Italy international will further strengthen an already fearsome attacking unit at Liverpool, being able to slot in anywhere across the forward line and adding much-needed cover for Mo Salah on the right.

Several pundits have already voiced their astonishment at such a low transfer fee for a 26-year-old who’s a proven goalscorer in a major European league, and overall it’s a move where the prospective rewards seem far greater than the level of risk involved.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Many Reds supporters might fear that (barring an unexpected late coup) the failure to add a centre-back or defensive midfielder this summer could come back to haunt Arne Slot’s side, but for the club to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili and now Chiesa represents a more than satisfactory week in the market.

The Italy forward is unlikely to start all the time for LFC, but once the fixture load becomes heavier in the autumn when the Champions League and Carabao Cup are added, having him as an option could be pivotal as the head coach tries to keep all of his players as fresh and fit as possible.

Even if the transfer is finalised today, the fact that the 26-year-old hasn’t played since the Azzurri’s exit from Euro 2024 two months ago means that he surely won’t be thrown straight into the line-up for the visit to Manchester United on Sunday.

However, once he has a few days training in Kirkby and becomes acquainted with Slot’s style, he could be ready for unleashing after the upcoming international break!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions