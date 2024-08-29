(Video) Chiesa sends poignant message to Liverpool fans as transfer is completed

Liverpool have a new signing and it’s an exciting prospect to think of adding Federico Chiesa’s talents to our already potent strike force.

Speaking with the club after securing the transfer, the Italian had a message for our supporters: “I’ll see you at Anfield, and you’ll never walk alone!”

READ MORE: What Joyce just said about Chiesa shows Liverpool and player’s motivations

It was a simple statement but one that shows how excited the 26-year-old is to represent the Reds and how much he respects the history of our club.

Let’s hope that Arne Slot enjoys having another attacking option and that we can see the best of the now former Juventus man.

You can watch Chiesa’s comments (from 1:19) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions