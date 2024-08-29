(Video) Chiesa’s priceless reaction to seeing Liverpool shirt for the first time

We’ve already seen this summer that Liverpool isn’t seen by every player as an irresistible destination but when you see Federico Chiesa’s face after viewing his name of the back of a red shirt for the first time, it’s clear he is very happy to be on Merseyside.

The club’s X account shared a clip of the 26-year-old that will certainly warm the hearts of our fans immediately.

It was such a genuine response to realising a dream of becoming a Red and let’s hope that we look back on this as the first day of a beautiful relationship.

Juventus have deemed the attacker surplus to requirements and fingers crossed that Arne Slot makes them hugely regret this decision.

