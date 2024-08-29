Federico Chiesa’s wages at Anfield confirmed; turned down bigger money elsewhere – report

Much has been made of Federico Chiesa’s relatively low transfer fee for a player that has been very highly rated during his career but his wages haven’t been reported as broadly.

According to Sky Sports: ‘The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Anfield and it is understood the Italy international is on the same wages he was on at Juventus.’

This is, according to Capology’s figures for the 2023/24 campaign, £152k per week which would place him alongside the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister for the Reds – which seems a manageable fee.

With the same report touting interest from the middle east for our new attacker, it’s safe to say that he would have been offered an inflated salary elsewhere this summer and so it’s been a bold decision to say no.

This shows that the 26-year-old still feels like he’s in the prime of his career and is looking for a challenge at the highest level, not the chance to relax and take home a large wage every week.

This excitement to be part of Arne Slot’s side should mean that we see a player who is determined to make a difference on the pitch and make the most of every minute he’s handed.

When the transfer fee is low, the salary is competitive and the now former Juventus man is clearly so excited to wear our famous shirt, it all points towards an opportunistic signing that was too hard to resist.

Now it’s over to our No.14 to prove his doubters in Serie A wrong and prove Richard Hughes and our recruitment staff right for taking this calculated risk.

